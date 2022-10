The Military Academy of Aerospace Defense of Russia has suspended teaching in certain courses due to the mobilization of teaching staff and technical specialists for the war in Ukraine.

This was announced by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"In the city of Tver, due to the lack of teaching staff and technical specialists who are involved in the war in Ukraine, the Military Academy of Aerospace Defense has suspended teaching in certain courses," the authority reported.

According to the available information of the General Staff, units of the 3rd Army Corps of the Russian Federation, which was recently formed and moved to the territory of Ukraine, are unable to effectively perform their assigned tasks.

During the day, units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine successfully repelled the attacks of the Russian occupation army in the areas of seven settlements in the Donetsk and Mykolaiv Regions.

The Russian occupiers are suffering huge losses in all directions and are forced to transfer troops from distant borders, in particular Siberia and Syria, to replenish their losses.