Container throughput in Chinese ports rises in first eight months

Container throughput in Chinese ports continued stable growth in the first eight months of the year, data from the Ministry of Transport showed. This was reported by The Xinhua News Agency.

In the January-August period, 194.4 mln twenty-foot equivalent units of containers were handled at ports in China, up 4.1% year on year, according to the ministry.

The growth figure maintained the expansion of the first seven months of the year when the volume of containers handled at China's ports increased by 4.2% year on year.

During the first eight months, cargo throughput at the country's ports neared 10.25 bln tonnes, edging down 0.1% from the same period last year, the data showed.