AFU could break through border of Luhansk Region in direction of Kreminna – ISW

Over the past two days, the Armed Forces of Ukraine achieved significant success in the Lyman area of the Donetsk Region and the Kherson Region.

This follows from a statement by the Institute for the Study of War (ISW).

Thus, the Institute, with reference to geolocation footage, notes that the AFU continue their offensive east of Lyman and may have breached the border of the Luhansk Region in the direction of Kreminna.

Analysts also reported that defenders of Ukraine are successfully advancing north of Lyman, i.e. on the border of Kharkiv and Luhansk Regions west of Svatove, and have liberated Borova, Sheykivka, Izium, and Druzheliubivka from the occupiers.

In addition, the Institute announced significant successes achieved by the Ukrainian military in the north of the Kherson Region between October 2 and 3. In particular, it is about the liberation of such settlements as Mykhailivka, Havrylivka, and Novooleksandrivka.

"Ukrainian successes in the Kherson Region are shaking the already vulnerable information space of the Russian Federation. The occupiers are increasingly accusing NATO intelligence of exposing weak points in the Russian defense and calling on the Russian troops to prepare for urban battles and develop new defensive positions," the report says.

It is noted that the most elite Russian military units continue to degrade more and more as the war continues.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, the AFU took control of the village of Borova in the Izium district of the Kharkiv Region. The settlement is located near the administrative border of the Luhansk Region.

Meanwhile, the occupiers, who are retreating from Liman, are trying to gain a foothold in the Kreminna area of ​​the Luhansk Region.