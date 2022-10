As of October 3, agricultural enterprises have sown 1.2 million hectares of winter crops for the 2023 harvest.

This follows from a statement by the Ministry of Agrarian Policy and Food, the Ukrainian News agency reports.

According to the report, winter crops were sown in 26% of the area in ​​the forecast.

In particular, wheat was sown on 1.1 million hectares (27% of the forecast), barley on 96,000 hectares (14%), and rye on 35,000 hectares (41%).

Farmers of the Ternopil Region sowed the most winter crops - 32,000 hectares, or 41% of the forecast.

Also, agricultural producers of all regions of Ukraine completed the sowing of winter rape, which was sown on 989,000 hectares.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, in September, farmers began sowing winter cereals.