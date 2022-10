North Korea fired a ballistic missile that flew over Japan for the first time in five years.

This was reported by Reuters on Tuesday, October 4.

Residents of Japan managed to shoot a video and showed the flight of the rocket. The Japanese government warned citizens about the danger, an air raid alert was activated in the country, and train traffic was suspended in the north. Officials in Tokyo and Seoul said the missile flew between 4,500 and 4,600 kilometers to a maximum altitude of about 1,000 km.

"The launch of a missile that fell into the Pacific Ocean outside Japan's exclusive economic zone is considered a serious escalation by North Korea. Japanese Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno said the missile flew for 22 minutes and there were no reports of any damage. This is the first missile, which has flown over Japan in the last five years," writes AFP.

North Korea has tested several weapons in the past 10 days, seen as a response to bilateral military exercises between the United States and South Korea. South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol said he had convened a meeting of the National Security Council to discuss North Korea's "reckless nuclear provocations."

Reuters recalls that the missile and nuclear programs of North Korea are prohibited by the resolutions of the Security Council of the United Nations, which imposed sanctions on the country.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, North Korea launched a Hwasong-12 ballistic missile in January.

In July, North Korean leader Kim Jong-un said that North Korea is ready to mobilize nuclear forces.

On August 17, North Korea launched two cruise missiles.