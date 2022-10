Russian occupiers are suffering huge losses in all directions and are forced to transfer troops from distant borders, in particular Siberia and Syria, to replenish their losses.

This follows from a statement by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook.

Thus, it is reported that the occupiers have conducted three rocket and 12 airstrikes over the past 24 hours, and have fired more than 100 rockets from multiple rocket launchers.

More than 20 settlements were affected by enemy strikes. In particular, Bilohorivka, Zaitseve, Mariyinka, and Bakhmut.

The situation has not changed significantly in the Volyn and Polisskyi directions.

In other directions, the enemy fired from tanks and artillery systems of various types:

in the Slobozhanskyi direction - in the areas of Strilka and Dvorichna settlements;

in the Kramatorsk direction – Bilohorivka, Verkhniokamiyanske, and Serebrianka. Also carried out mining along the routes of a possible advance of units of the Defense Forces;

in the Bakhmut direction - in the areas of Soledar, Bakhmut, Mayorsk, Zaitseve, and Yakivlivka settlements;

in the Avdiyivka direction – Avdiyivka, Mariyinka, Novoukraiyinka, Novomykhailivka, and Sukha Balka.

On the Novopavlovka and Zaporizhzhia directions, the areas of more than 20 settlements along the contact line were shelled by tanks, mortars, and barrel artillery. Among them are Novoyakovlivka, Huliaipilske, Novosilka, Novopil, Zaliznychne, and Bohoyavlenka.

More than 25 settlements along the contact line were shelled in the Pivdennyi Buh direction.

Last day, units of the Defense Forces of Ukraine repelled enemy attacks in the areas of the settlements of Vyimka, Mayorsk, Spirne, Ozerianivka, Bakhmutske, Kamiyanka, and Ternovy Pody.

Aviation of the Defense Forces made 22 strikes over the past day. It was confirmed that 3 strongholds, 16 areas of concentration of weapons and military equipment, as well as 3 anti-aircraft missile complexes of the enemy were hit. In addition, our air defense units destroyed two enemy UAVs.

Over the past day, missile forces and artillery hit two control points, 12 areas of concentration of manpower, weapons, and military equipment, two warehouses with ammunition, an air defense facility, as well as five other important enemy facilities.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, the head of the Luhansk regional military administration, Serhii Gaidai, said that the de-occupation of the Luhansk Region will begin in the near future. Ukrainian troops will liberate the entire territory of the region captured by the Russians in 2014.

On October 1, Head of the Luhansk Regional Military Administration Serhii Haidai announced that he expects the de-occupation of the Luhansk Region to begin after the liberation of Lyman, Donetsk Region.