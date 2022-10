EU Signs Memorandum On Provision Of EUR 5 Billion Of Macro-Financial Assistance To Ukraine

The European Union has signed a memorandum on the allocation of EUR 5 billion of macro-financial assistance to Ukraine. Prime Minister Denis Shmyhal has announced this.

"The EU signed a Memorandum of Understanding on the provision of EUR 5 billion in macro-financial assistance to Ukraine," Shmyhal wrote on Twitter.

He thanked European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and Vice-President of the Commission Valdis Dombrovskis for this decision.

"Another EU gesture that intends to support Ukraine in winning this war, rebuilding and striving for a European future," Shmyhal concluded.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on September 7, the European Commission proposed to allocate EUR 5 billion of macro-financial assistance to Ukraine.

The European Parliament on Thursday, September 15, approved the allocation of EUR 5 billion of macro-financial assistance for Ukraine.

The Council of the European Union approved the allocation of macro-financial assistance to Ukraine in the amount of EUR 5 billion.

Earlier, Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said that Ukraine expects to receive EUR 12 billion of macro-financial assistance from the European Union in 2023.