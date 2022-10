Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Rafael Mariano Grossi has announced the dismissal of Director General of the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant (Enerhodar, Zaporizhzhia Region) Ihor Murashov from Russian captivity. Grossi wrote about this on Twitter on Monday, October 3.

"I welcome the release of Ihor Murashov, Director General of Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant; I received confirmation that Mr Murashov has returned to his family safely," the IAEA head emphasized.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on October 1, the Energoatom national nuclear power generating company announced the detention by the Russian occupiers of the Director General of the Zaporizhzhia NPP (Enerhodar, Zaporizhzhia Region) Ihor Murashov.

On September 15, the IAEA's highest governing body adopted a resolution demanding that Russia end its occupation of the Zaporizhzhia NPP.

In early August, Ukraine called on the UN and IAEA to create a demilitarized zone at the Zaporizhzhia NPP in order to withdraw the Russian military from there.