Kadyrov Claims He Will Send 3 Minor Sons To War In Ukraine

The head of the Chechen Republic (a subject of the Russian Federation), Ramzan Kadyrov, has said he will send his three sons, aged 14 to 16, to war in Ukraine.

Kadyrov announced this on his Telegram channel, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

He said that the military training of his children has begun a long time ago and now they are ready to demonstrate combat skills in the war in Ukraine.

"Underage age should not interfere with the training of defenders of our homeland. Ahmat, Eli and Adam are 16, 15 and 14, respectively. It's time to show yourself in a real fight and that's their aspiration I only welcome. Soon they will go to the front line and will be on the most difficult sections of the contact line," Kadyrov said.

Thus, Kadyrov responded to criticism that his relatives were not fighting.

Kadyrov has 4 sons and 6 daughters.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Kadyrov announced the sending of another unit of Chechen militants to Ukraine.