The Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation has recognized the breakthrough by the Armed Forces of Ukraine of their defense in the directions of Zolota Balka and Oleksandrivka in the Kherson Region.

This is stated in the message of the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"With the superior tank units in the direction of the Zolota Balka, Oleksandrivka the enemy managed to wedge into the depth of our defense. Units of Russian troops occupied a pre-prepared defensive line and continue to inflict a massive fire defeat on the enemy," the report said.

The Russian Defense Ministry claims that the losses of the Ukrainian army in this area amounted to about 130,000 and 23 units of military equipment.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Natalia Humeniuk, head of the joint coordination headquarters of the press center of the South Defense Forces of Ukraine, said that the Ukrainian military continues to fight and gain a foothold in the liberated territories of the Kherson Region.