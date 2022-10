The Armed Forces of Ukraine have cleared the city of Lyman, Donetsk Region and liberated the village of Torske near Lyman from the invaders.

The spokesman for the Eastern group of troops Serhii Cherevatyi announced this on the air of the national telethon, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

He noted that now Lyman is completely cleared from the invaders, but the remnants of the enemy group are running around the outskirts, where they are actively captured by Ukrainian defenders.

The spokesman for the Eastern group of troops added that stabilizing measures are continuing in the city, since there is a dangerous mine situation.

Cherevatyi also said that most of the invaders fled from Lyman to Kreminna, and now they are trying to gain a foothold there - they are building a new line of defense.

Cherevatyi noted that artillery and missile troops of the Armed Forces of Ukraine are doing everything to prevent the invaders from building new fortifications.

In addition, the speaker of the command said that the Ukrainian defenders recaptured the village of Torske in the Lyman community from the invaders.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Armed Forces destroyed a Russian Su-34 fighter-bomber worth USD 36 million in Lyman.