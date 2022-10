The Ukrainian military continues to fight and gain a foothold in the liberated territories of the Kherson Region.

This was announced by the head of the joint coordination headquarters of the press center of the South Defense Forces of Ukraine Natalia Humeniuk on the air of the national telethon, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"The situation continues to gain momentum, we continue to fight and gain a foothold in those territories that have already been liberated and are still being cleared. We also continue to work with the local population along the front line in the settlements suffering from enemy fire. These are almost 45 settlements that were fired on last day. We're organizing evacuation. If people have this opportunity and desire, they can take this opportunity," she said.

According to the South Operational Command’s speaker, Russian invaders carry out double rounds in the temporarily occupied territories and try to find men of military age.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Humeniuk noted that the Armed Forces did not report the liberation of settlements in the south of Ukraine due to risks to the security of the civilian population.