AFU Repel 8 Enemy Attacks And Hit 19 Areas Of Concentration Of Military Equipment Of Invaders On October 2

The Armed Forces of Ukraine last day, October 2, repelled enemy attacks in the areas of eight settlements and hit 19 places of concentration of manpower and military equipment of the invaders.

This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The enemy continues to shell the positions of Ukrainian troops along the contact line, conducts aerial reconnaissance.

In addition, the enemy strikes at civilian infrastructure and civilian housing.

Over the past day, the invaders launched 11 missile and 10 air strikes, carried out more than 65 attacks from MLRS.

More than 35 settlements were under enemy attacks.

In the Volyn and Polissia directions, the situation remains unchanged, in other directions the enemy fired from tanks and artillery of various types.

The aviation of the Defense Forces carried out seven strikes on the enemy during the past day.

The defeat of a control point, five places of concentration of weapons and military equipment of the enemy, as well as the anti-aircraft missile system was confirmed.

In addition, Ukrainian air defense units shot down one Ка-52 helicopter, one Su-25 attack aircraft and eight unmanned aerial vehicles.

Missile troops and artillery over the past day, in particular, hit two command posts, fourteen areas of concentration of manpower, weapons and military equipment, three warehouses with ammunition and fuel-lubricants, as well as eight other important enemy objects.

