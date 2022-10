AFU Destroy Enemy Ammunition Depot Near Tavriiske In Kherson Region And 7 Tanks In Zaporizhzhia Region

The Armed Forces of Ukraine have destroyed an ammunition depot of the invaders near Tavriiske in the Kherson Region and 7 tanks in the Zaporizhzhia Region.

This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"According to the updated information, the defeat of enemy personnel and military equipment was confirmed, namely, the destruction of the ammunition depot of the occupiers in the area of ​ ​ the village of Tavriiske, Kherson Region, and the destruction of seven tanks and up to ten units of motor vehicles in the area of Chernihivka, Zaporizhzhia Region," the General Staff said.

According to the department, the occupiers are increasingly fleeing and surrendering to the Armed Forces.

The General Staff notes that delays and decreases in the level of promised payments for participation in the so-called special military operation in Ukraine are negatively affecting military personnel of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation.

