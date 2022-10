The Armed Forces of Ukraine have destroyed a Russian fighter-bomber worth USD 36 million in Lyman, Donetsk Region.

This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

“The wreckage of a Russian Su-34 RF-81852 fighter-bomber was found in Lyman. Previously, they did not get into the network, so this is +1 to confirmed losses of Russians and 100% minus about USD 36 million from the budget of the Russian Federation," the General Staff noted.

The Ukrainian military published a photo of the wreckage of the fighter.

On October 1, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced that the Ukrainian flag has already been installed in Lyman, and although hostilities are still ongoing there, there is no trace of the Russian pseudo-referendum.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, earlier the Armed Forces of Ukraine liberated 5 settlements near Lyman in the Donetsk Region.