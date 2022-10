The head of the Chechen Republic (a subject of the Russian Federation) Ramzan Kadyrov has announced the sending of another unit of Chechen militants to war in Ukraine.

He wrote about this on his Telegram channel, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"We sent another unit of trained fighters to Ukraine. We are preparing to send another combat formation in the near future," Kadyrov said.

According to him, sending units of militants to Ukraine is necessary allegedly so that the attacks "do not stop for a minute."

"This is done to ensure that our line of attack is as dense as possible so that fighters can replace each other, alternating in assault attacks. I assure you that our offensive will not stop for a minute," he wrote.

Kadyrov also posted a video of several Chechen militants.

One of them began to dance, allegedly due to the fact that he was among the first allowed to go to reconnaissance.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in mid-September, Kadyrov published a video talking about the return to Ukraine of detachments of Chechen militants led by Kadyrov's associate Adam Delimkhanov.