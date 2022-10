The customs visa-free regime of Ukraine with the European Union has started working, goods are already being sent to Ukraine and from Ukraine under the procedure of joint transit.

This is stated in the message of the Ministry of Finance, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"On October 1, the provisions of the Convention on the Procedure of Joint Transit came into force for Ukraine, and the possibility of international movement of goods with 35 other participating countries under one transit document was opened for business," the statement said.

That is, the so-called customs visa-free regime has started working in Ukraine.

The first transit declaration Т1 was sent on October 1 from Germany to Ukraine.

Customs officers already see it in the NCTS electronic transit system and are waiting for the arrival of the truck.

On October 1, Ukraine also issued the first transit declaration to leave Ukraine.

Under bit, the cargo is now heading through Poland to Germany.

Currently, the system also expects the arrival of goods at the departure customs and other declarations, according to which the goods will be placed under the procedure of joint transit and delivered to destination customs in the territory of the participating countries of the Convention.

It is noted that in accordance with the customs visa-free regime, a single transit document is provided for the delivery of goods from one country to another: from departure customs to destination customs.

This accelerates the passage of customs formalities at the border and reduces the corresponding costs for enterprises.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on August 15, the Verkhovna Rada adopted a law on customs visa-free regime.