Keeping Putin in 2023 will cost Russians a third more

The maintenance of Russian President Vladimir Putin will be increased by almost 30% in 2023. Next year, the Russians will have to spend RUB 19.1 billion on his maintenance.

Guildhall writes about this with reference to the draft state budget of Russia for 2023.

According to the document, RUB 4.12 billion more than in the current year will be taken from the country's budget for the "functioning of the president" next year.

This means that in 2023, Russians will have to spend 30% of their money on Putin.

And in 2025, the draft budget foresees RUB 20.5 billion in expenses "for the functioning of the president of the Russian Federation."

It is noted that in three years, as much money will be taken from the budget for Putin as the Kostroma region of Russia receives every year.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, the Bloomberg agency previously reported with reference to the draft Russian budget that President Putin is preparing for a protracted war with Ukraine and riots within Russia.

This is evidenced by the increase in spending on the army and security forces.

As earlier reported, after the announcement of the mobilization in Russia, Putin signed decrees increasing the salaries of judges and officials.