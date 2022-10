Currently, there are eight warships of the Russian occupation army operating in the Black Sea. On board five of them are Kalibr sea-launched cruise missiles.

This follows from a statement by the South Operational Command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

"The ship group of the enemy fleet consists of eight warships, which, as before, are maneuvering, hiding behind the Crimean peninsula," the message reads.

There are three surface and two underwater missile carriers in a state of combat readiness. There are no less than 32 Kalibr missiles on board.

Despite the presence of enemy ships, the functioning of the "grain corridors" in the Black Sea is carried out according to plan.

Due to the intensification of stormy weather in the Black Sea, mine danger increased.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, last Friday, September 30, the South Operational Command reported that there are three Russian missile carriers in the Black Sea.

Earlier, the AFU announced that Russian troops had moved their ships under the cover of Crimea, where they are out of reach of Ukrainian missiles.