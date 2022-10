British intelligence explained what the quick recognition by Russian President Vladimir Putin of the problems of the mobilization announced by him means.

This is stated in a recent review by the British Ministry of Defense.

On September 29, Putin addressed his Security Council regarding the mobilization, which he announced on September 21, and said that "many questions arise during this mobilization campaign, and we must promptly correct our mistakes and not repeat them."

"Putin's extremely quick acknowledgment of the problems highlights the disfunction of the mobilization during the first week. Local officials are likely unaware of the exact scale and legal justification of the campaign," explains British intelligence.

Russian military commissars almost certainly recruited personnel who do not fall under the definition announced by Putin and his Ministry of Defense, the summary says.

While mobilized reservists continue to gather in tent camps, Russian officials are likely to have trouble providing training and finding officers to lead the new units.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, the statements of Kadyrov and Prigozhin, American experts note, publicly undermine the authority of the President of the Russian Federation, Vladimir Putin.

Meanwhile, due to defeats at the front and opaque mobilization, propagandists are beginning to turn away from the Kremlin.