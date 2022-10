Russian occupiers are fleeing Shchastia, Luhansk Region, by bus.

This follows from a statement by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the Ukrainian News agency reports.

Thanks to the successes of the Defense Forces, a decrease in the level of morale and psychological state of enemy personnel was noted in some directions, which leads to numerous cases of servicemen being captured and leaving their positions.

Before the liberation of the settlement of Lyman, separate units of the enemy tried to withdraw deep into the temporarily occupied territories.

"On September 30, a convoy of civilian cars and minibuses was discovered in the area of ​​the settlement of Shchastia, in which there were more than 200 servicemen from the 2nd Army Corps of the Russian occupation forces," the General Staff reported.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, Russians are en masse surrendering and fleeing their positions due to the offensive of the AFU.

On October 2, Head of the Luhansk Region Military Administration Serhii Haidai said that the de-occupation of Luhansk Region would begin in the near future. The Ukrainian military continues to advance and liberate settlements from the Russian invaders, although it is a very difficult job. There are fortified areas that the Russian army concreted on the demarcation line with the territory that has been occupied since 2014.