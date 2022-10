IMF gives Ukraine opportunity to apply for additional financing

The Board of Executive Directors of the International Monetary Fund approved the expansion of anti-crisis financing instruments, which will enable Ukraine to apply for a new tranche within the scope of the Rapid Financing Instrument (RFI).

This follows from a statement by the NBU, the Ukrainian News agency reports.

This extension (the so-called anti-shock food window) provides additional anti-crisis aid to countries suffering from a significant deficit in the balance of payments caused by the global food crisis.

Ukraine plans to take advantage of this opportunity and will apply for additional assistance in the amount of about USD 1.3 billion from the IMF.

Under this program, Ukraine will request about USD 1.3 billion in emergency financing from the IMF.

After approval by the Board of Executive Directors of the IMF, these funds may arrive as early as October.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, the Rapid Financing Instrument (RFI) provides quick access to financial assistance to those countries that have urgent needs to balance the balance of payments, in particular as a result of military conflicts.

In September, the IMF allocated an additional USD 1.4 billion to Ukraine.

Ukraine expects to receive financing from the IMF under a new special program in November-December.

At the end of August, Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal announced that Ukraine intends to attract USD 12-16 billion by the end of the current year.