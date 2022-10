In some areas of the front, due to the counteroffensive of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, there is a decrease in the moral and psychological state of the personnel of the Russian invaders, which leads to numerous cases of surrender and abandonment of their positions. This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces on Facebook on Sunday, October 2.

"Thanks to the successes of the Defense Forces, in some areas there is a decrease in the level of the moral and psychological state of enemy personnel, which leads to numerous cases of surrender of military personnel and abandonment of their positions. Before the liberation of the village of Lyman, some enemy units tried to move deep into the temporarily occupied territories," the operational update says.

The General Staff notes that on September 30, a convoy of civilian cars and minibuses was discovered in the area of ​ ​ the village of Schastia, in which there were more than 200 troops from the 2nd army corps of the Russian occupation forces. Also, the moral condition of the occupiers is negatively affected by delays and a decrease in the level of promised payments for participation in the so-called "special military operation" in Ukraine.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, during the day, the Armed Forces of Ukraine hit five command posts of the Russian invaders, and also repelled attack attempts in the area of ​ ​ seven settlements.

On October 1, the Ukrainian military eliminated 500 military of the occupying country.