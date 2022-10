The Armed Forces of Ukraine during the day hit five command posts of the Russian invaders, and also repelled attempts to attack in the area of seven settlements.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine announced this in the evening operational update on Facebook on Sunday, October 2.

During the current day, units of the Defense Forces of Ukraine repelled enemy attacks in the areas of the settlements of Zaitseve, Bakhmutske, Bakhmut, Odradivka, Pervomaiske, Spirne and Vyimka. The aircraft launched four strikes during the day, striking two places of accumulation of weapons and military equipment, two enemy anti-aircraft missile systems, and Ukrainian air defense units shot down eight Iranian Shahed unmanned attack aerial vehicles.

"Missile troops and artillery in the current day, in particular, hit five command posts, fourteen areas of concentration of manpower, weapons and military equipment, three warehouses with ammunition and fuel-lubricants, as well as more than fifteen other important objects of the occupiers," the operational update says.

On October 1, the defeat of enemy personnel and military equipment was confirmed - the destruction of a warehouse with ammunition of the invaders in the area of ​the village of Tavriiske, Kherson Region, and the destruction of seven tanks and up to ten units of motor vehicles in the area of ​Chernihivka, Zaporizhzhia Region. Information on personnel losses is being clarified.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, over the past day, the Armed Forces of Ukraine hit 8 command posts of the invaders, 10 areas of manpower and weapons and repelled enemy attacks near 6 settlements.

On October 1, the Ukrainian military eliminated 500 military of the occupying country. In total, Russia has lost 60,110 troops since the start of the full-scale invasion.

At the same time, the Ukrainian military likely retook Zolota Balka in the Kherson direction.