Leaders Of 9 NATO Countries Call For Significant Increase In Military Assistance To Ukraine

The leaders of the nine member states of the North Atlantic Alliance (NATO) have issued a joint statement calling for a significant increase in military assistance to Ukraine.

This is indicated in the text of the statement, which today, October 2, was published on the website of the President of Poland.

“We reiterate our support for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine. We do not recognize and will never recognize Russian attempts to annex any Ukrainian territory. We firmly stand behind the 2008 Bucharest NATO Summit decision concerning Ukraine’s future membership,” the statement says.

The leaders of nine NATO countries also emphasized their support for Ukraine in its defense against Russia's military aggression and demanded that other Allies significantly increase military assistance to Ukraine.

They also stated the need to bring to justice all those who commit war crimes in Ukraine.

The statement was signed by:

President of the Czech Republic Milos Zeman;

President of the Republic of Estonia Alar Karis;

President of the Republic of Latvia Egils Levits;

President of the Republic of Lithuania Gitanas Nauseda;

President of the Republic of North Macedonia Stevo Pendarovski;

President of Montenegro Milo Dukanovic;

President of the Republic of Poland Andrzej Duda;

President of Romania Klaus Iohannis;

President of the Slovak Republic Zuzana Caputova.

Recall, on September 29, NATO member states threatened Russia with a crushing response in the event of the use of nuclear weapons against Ukraine.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on Friday, September 30, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that Ukraine had applied for accelerated accession to NATO.

On the same day, Alliance Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg issued a statement concerning Ukraine's accession to NATO.