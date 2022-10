Member of the Novovorontsovka Village Council of the Kherson Region Dmytro Burlai has published a video with servicemen of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the village of Zolota Balka. It was previously controlled by the Russian army.

Burlai published the corresponding video on Facebook.

Burlai posted the video today, October 2, at about 12:00 p.m.

"I don't hint at anything... Just today in the village of Zolota Balka," Burlai wrote at the posted video.

It is worth noting that neither the General Staff nor the South Operational Command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine have yet confirmed this information.

Note that yesterday social networks began to spread a video shot by the Armed Forces of Ukraine, in which they pass by the watermelon monument.

It is located somewhat west of the village of Osokorivka, which the Armed Forces of Ukraine returned to their control at the beginning of April, near the intersection of roads leading west and south.

This may mean that the Ukrainian military was able to advance south of Osokorivka towards Zolota Balka and probably liberate the village.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on August 29, it became known that units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine went on the offensive north and west of the occupied city of Kherson.

As of September 12, the Ukrainian military de-occupied at least five settlements as a result of a counteroffensive near Kherson.

We also reported that on September 14, the Armed Forces of Ukraine announced the establishment of fire control over almost the entire territory of the Kherson Region.

Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov previously explained why the Armed Forces of Ukraine are not moving so quickly in the Kherson direction.