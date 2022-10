Units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine have completed clearing the village of Lyman, Donetsk Region, for which battles have been fought over the past two weeks.

The corresponding statement was made by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on his official Telegram channel.

“As of 12:30 p.m., Lyman has been cleared completely. Thank you to our military, our soldiers. Glory to Ukraine," the head of state said.

The Armed Forces began the encirclement and destruction of the garrison of Lyman immediately after Izium, Kupyansk and Balakliya were liberated by their counter-offensive in the Kharkiv Region.

For more than two weeks, there had been battles west and south of Lyman, in which the Ukrainian military gradually took control of new territories and surrounded Lyman.

Recall that on September 30, analysts at the American Institute for the Study of War (ISW) published a report, which, among other things, said that the Armed Forces of Ukraine probably took Lyman into semi-circle.

On the same day, the leader of the so-called DPR Denis Pushilin admitted that the Russian occupation army in Lyman was in a semi-circle of Ukrainian troops.

And already on October 1, the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation announced the withdrawal of troops from Lyman allegedly to more favorable defense frontiers.

According to the head of the Luhansk Regional Military Administration Serhii Haidai, after the liberation of Lyman, the de-occupation of the Luhansk Region will begin.