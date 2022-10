Up To 5,000 Mobilized Russians Undergoing Combat Training In Budyonnovsk In Russia - General Staff

About 5,000 mobilized Russians are undergoing combat training in Budyonnovsk, Stavropol Krai of the Russian Federation.

This was announced by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

In the city of Budyonnovsk, Stavropol Krai, about 5,000 people arrived at the 205th separate motorized rifle brigade of the 49th Combined Arms Army of the Southern Military District.

It is known that about 3,000 soldiers located at the station of the permanent deployment of the unit, the rest - in the tent camp at the Nikolo-Aleksandrovsky training ground.

Combat training began with this personnel.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, about 2,000 mobilized Russians arrived in the occupied city of Sevastopol to the marine brigade.

On September 30, military units of the Russian army based on the territory of Crimea, were put on “full” combat readiness, measures are being taken to disperse units.

On September 23, the recruitment of mobilized people was suspended in the Chuvash Republic of the Russian Federation. The leadership of the republic reported that it had fully implemented the draft plan and was waiting for subsequent orders.