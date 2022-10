About 2,000 mobilized Russians have arrived in occupied Sevastopol at the Marine Brigade.

This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The enemy continues to suffer losses in Ukraine as a result of effective actions of the Defense Forces.

The AFU have confirmed the destruction of an ammunition depot after a strike on September 30 in the area of the settlement of Chernihivka, Zaporizhzhia Region, and injuring of about 50 occupiers.

Measures of partial mobilization, announced by the military-political leadership of the Russian Federation, continue.

It is known about the formation of a motorized rifle division on the territory of the Crimean peninsula with the mobilized male population of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea, the Krasnodar Krai and the Republic of Adygea.

"The arrival of about 2,000 mobilized persons at the permanent deployment point of the 810th separate marine brigade based in the city of Sevastopol was noted," the General Staff said.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the head of the Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine Kyrylo Budanov predicts the lull of the war in winter and Ukraine's exit to the borders of 1991 by summer.

On September 30, military units of the Russian army based on the territory of Crimea, were put on “full” combat readiness, measures are being taken to disperse units.