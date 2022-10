AFU Hit 8 Enemy Command Posts, 10 Areas Of Manpower And Repel Attacks Near 6 Villages

The Armed Forces of Ukraine over the past day hit 8 command posts of the invaders, 10 areas of manpower and weapons and repelled enemy attacks near 6 settlements.

This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Ukrainian News reports.

During the day, units of the defense forces repelled enemy attacks in the areas of the settlements of Kozacha Lopan, Vyimka, Bakhmutske, Bakhmut, Vesela Dolyna and Pervomaiske.

To support the actions of ground groups, air defense forces during the past day launched 29 strikes.

The defeat of the enemy stronghold, 22 areas of concentration of weapons and military equipment, as well as 6 enemy anti-aircraft missile systems was confirmed.

In addition, air defense units shot down 2 UAVs.

Rocket troops and artillery hit 8 command posts, 10 areas of concentration of manpower, weapons and military equipment per day.

In addition, 3 ammunition depots and 2 S-300 anti-aircraft missile systems were hit.

At the same time, over the past day, the invaders launched 4 missile and 16 air strikes, carried out more than 75 attacks from MLRS on military and civilian facilities in Ukraine.

In addition, the enemy used Iranian-made Shahed-136 drones to strike infrastructure facilities.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on Saturday, October 1, the Ukrainian military eliminated 500 occupiers. In total, Russia has lost 60,110 troops since the start of the full-scale invasion.