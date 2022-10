On Saturday, October 1, the Ukrainian military eliminated 500 military of the Russian occupation army. In total, Russia has lost 60,110 troops since the start of the full-scale invasion. This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

So, the total combat losses of the enemy from February 24 to October 2 are approximately:

personnel - about 60,110 (+ 500) people eliminated;

tanks - 2,377 (+ 23) units;

armored fighting vehicles - 4,975 (+ 26) units;

artillery systems - 1,405 (+ 8) units;

MLRS - 337 (+ 1) units;

air defense systems - 176 (+ 0) units;

aircraft - 264 (+ 0) units;

helicopters - 227 (+ 1) units;

UAVs of operational-tactical level - 1,015 (+ 6);

cruise missiles - 246 (+ 0);

ships/boats - 15 (+ 0) units;

motor vehicles and tank trucks - 3,796 (+ 10) units;

special equipment - 131 (+ 0).

The enemy suffered the greatest losses in the Kramatorsk and Bakhmut directions.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on October 1, as a result of a Ukrainian strike on an enemy object in the area of Zolote, Luhansk Region, the enemy lost about 60 people killed and wounded, as well as 4 pieces of military equipment.

Besides, today Ukraine celebrates Territorial Defense Day.