On September 30, military units of the Russian army based on the territory of Crimea, were put on “full” combat readiness, measures are being taken to disperse units.

This was reported in the operational update of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Currently, it is known about the formation of a motorized rifle division on the peninsula by mobilizing the male population of Crimea, the Krasnodar Krai and the Republic of Adygea.

The General Staff notes that the 810th separate marine brigade based in the city of Sevastopol arrived at the permanent deployment point. There are about 2,000 mobilized persons.

In the city of Budyonnovsk, Stavropol Krai, about 5,000 people arrived at the 205th separate motorized rifle brigade of the 49th Combined Arms Army of the Southern Military District. It is known that about 3,000 soldiers located at the station of the permanent deployment of the unit, the rest - in the tent camp at the Nikolo-Aleksandrovsky training ground. Combat training began with this personnel.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the head of the Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine Kyrylo Budanov predicts the lull of the war in winter and Ukraine's exit to the borders of1991 by summer.

Earlier, the United States gave a forecast for when Ukraine will liberate Crimea.