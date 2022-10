Near the Belbek military airfield in occupied Sevastopol, explosions are heard, black smoke is seen. The occupiers said an aircraft broke out. This is reported by both local Telegram channels and the so-called "Governor of Sevastopol" Mikhail Razvozhaev on Telegram.

The authors of the messages in social networks talked about a series of explosions, and also published photos and videos of black smoke over the airfield.

In turn, Rozvozhaev said that an aircraft broke out.

"Emergency at the Belbek airfield. According to rescuers, during the landing, an aircraft rolled out of the runway and broke out. Now fire crews are working on the spot," said Razvozhaev.