On October 1, the United States lend-lease law came into force.

The Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada Ruslan Stefanchuk recalled this on Twitter.

"Today, the U.S. lend-lease law for Ukraine came into force. So there will be more different and high quality weapons. Ukraine will certainly regain all its territories," the speaker of the Ukrainian Parliament wrote.

This U.S. law agreed on a simplified procedure for providing military assistance to Ukraine during the war with Russia. The text of the law refers to giving U.S. President Joe Biden expanded powers to transfer or lease to Ukraine defense products to protect civilians from Russian military invasion and for other purposes.

Lend-lease allows the U.S. to supply weapons and equipment of straight U.S. production. Military assistance is provided without advance payment; payment for supply is made after the war, or serviceable equipment and weapons are returned after the war.