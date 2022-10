The Russian Ministry of Defense has announced the withdrawal of troops from Lyman, Donetsk Region, where Ukrainian troops had previously entered. This information was distributed by the RIA Novosti propaganda agency on its Telegram channel with reference to the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation.

"In connection with the creation of the threat of encirclement, allied troops were withdrawn from the village of Chervonyi Lyman (the old name of Lyman - Ed.) to more favorable frontiers - the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation," the statement of rashist propagandists said.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on October 1, at the entrance to the city of Lyman, Donetsk Region, the Armed Forces of Ukraine set the Ukrainian flag.