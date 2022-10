In the Kupyansk District of the Kharkiv Region, a convoy of seven civilian cars shelled by the invaders was discovered, at least 20 people were killed, including 10 children.

The head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration Oleh Syniehubov and the Security Service of Ukraine announced this on Telegram channels, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"In the Kupyansk District a shelled convoy with cars where there were civilians has been found. According to preliminary data, 20 people were killed in the cars. Law enforcement officers and experts have left for the place. Investigative actions are being carried out," Syniehubov wrote.

In turn, the Security Service of Ukraine, citing the acting head of the SSU Vasyl Maliuk, reported that the Russian military shelled a convoy in the so-called gray zone, between the occupied Svatove of the Lugansk Region and the liberated Kupyansk in the Kharkiv Region.

Employees of the SSU under the procedural leadership of the Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor's Office investigate this war crime under Part 2 of Article 438 (violation of the laws and customs of war, combined with intentional murder) of the Criminal Code.

"At the end of September, the rashists completely destroyed a convoy of seven cars. At least 20 people were killed, including 10 children. A brutal attack on civilians was carried out by a sabotage and reconnaissance group of the invaders - they shot almost point-blank with small arms at six old passenger cars and one GAZel truck. The occupiers suffer defeats on the battlefield and from hopelessness respond to them by killing civilians. Those rashists will not escape punishment - we will find everyone and make them responsible for the atrocities committed," said Maliuk.

The final number of victims is currently being established, the relevant examinations are being carried out.

The SSU notes that several people managed to escape, now they are testifying to investigators.

Currently, the identities of the killed citizens are being established, documentation and collection of evidence of this crime for the International Criminal Court continues.

The SSU is also doing everything possible to identify those involved in the murder of civilians.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on the morning of September 30, Russian troops fired 16 S-300 missiles at a civilian humanitarian convoy leaving Zaporizhzhia.

As a result of the strike on the convoy, 30 people were killed, about 100 were wounded.