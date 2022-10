The Ukrainian military has installed the Ukrainian flag at the entrance to the city of Lyman, Donetsk Region.

The head of the Office of the President Andrii Yermak published the corresponding video on his Telegram channel, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"On October 1, we deploy our national flag and install it on our land, in Lyman. Everything will be Ukraine!" one of the defenders of Ukraine said in the video.

At the same time, Yermak himself did not add any comment to the video.

There is no official message from the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine about the release of Lyman yet.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Armed Forces liberated 5 settlements near Lyman in the Donetsk Region.