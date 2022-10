The Armed Forces of Ukraine have liberated 5 settlements near Lyman in the Donetsk Region.

The spokesman for the Eastern group of troops Serhii Cherevatyi announced this on the air of the national telethon, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

“Russian grouping in the Lyman area is cordoned off. The settlements of Yampil, Novoselivka, Shandryholove, Drobysheve, Stavky are liberated, stabilization measures continue there," he said.

Answering a journalist's question about the number of invaders who were surrounded, Cherevatyi said that it is about 5,000-5,500 invaders.

"There, our data showed that the Russian group (in the Lyman area) amounted to about 5,000-5,500. However, active combat operations "canceled" their combat composition, as well as some groups that tried to break through. That is, establishing the exact number of Russians so far requires analysis to give an exact figure," he said.

Cherevatyi noted that the invaders tried to "break through," but thanks to the actions of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, these attempts were unsuccessful.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on September 30, Mykhailo Podoliak, adviser to the head of the Presidential Office, confirmed the encirclement of Russian troops in the area of Lyman in the Donetsk region and said that soon Russia will have to ask for a way out of the "Lyman pocket."