As of the morning of October 1, about 5,000 soldiers from occupation units are surrounded in the city of Lyman, Donetsk Region.

Serhii Haidai, the head of the Luhansk Regional Military Administration, announced this on a Ukrainian television channel.

"On Lyman. The occupiers asked their leadership for opportunities to get out, which they were refused. Now they have three options: either to try to break through, give up, or all die together. There are about 5,000 of them, there is no exact figure yet," said Haidai.

At the same time, the official stressed that 5,000 is a colossal group surrounded. According to him, this has not yet happened in principle.

Haidai added that now all the ways to transport ammunition there or the quiet exit of this group from Lyman have already been cut off.