The Russian occupation army in the war against Ukraine over the previous day, September 30, lost another 530 soldiers. The total number of eliminated occupiers reached 59,610.

In addition, the defenders of our country carried out good counter-battery work, reducing the number of Russian artillery systems and MLRS. The leadership of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported this.

As for military equipment, according to the latest data, from February 24 to October 1, the aggressor country lost:

- tanks ‒ 2,354 (+ 16 for the past day);

- armored fighting vehicles - 4,949 (+ 17);

- artillery systems - 1,397 (+ 6);

- MLRS - 336 (+ 3);

- air defense systems - 176 (+ 0);

- aircraft - 264 (+ 0);

- helicopters - 226 (+ 1);

- operational-tactical level UAVs - 1,009 (+ 6);

- cruise missiles - 246 (+ 1);

- ships/boats - 15 (+ 0);

- vehicles and tank trucks - 3,786 (+ 18);

- special equipment - 131 (+ 0).

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the enemy suffered the greatest losses over the past day in the Kramatorsk and Bakhmut directions.