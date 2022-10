Analysts of the American Institute for the Study of War suggest that the units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine will completely surround or capture Lyman, Donetsk Region, within the next 72 hours.

In its daily summary, ISW, referring to the so-called "official representatives of the DPR" and Russian war correspondents, note that Russian troops still control Lyman, but retreated from positions in Drobysheve and Yampil (the release of Yampil has already been confirmed by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy - Ed.). Russian sources cited by ISW claimed that the Russians still control one road from Lyman to Torske, while Ukrainian forces blocked the Drobysheve-Torske road in the area of Stavky. These sources also noted the growing activity of Ukrainian reconnaissance and sabotage groups on the Svatove-Torske highway northeast of Lyman, after they reportedly crossed the Zherebets River. Footage of the location also shows Ukrainian artillery striking retreating Russian forces near Torske.

Also, the ISW noted in its daily summary that on September 30, Ukrainian forces continued to strike at Russian military facilities in the Luhansk Region. The geo-captured footage shows the aftermath of Ukrainian HIMARS strikes on a television tower and radio transmitter in Starobilsk, as well as on an asphalt plant near Alchevsk, where, according to reports, Russian troops were located.