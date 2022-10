The head of the Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense, Kyrylo Budanov, predicts the lull in the war in winter and Ukraine's access to its administrative borders as of 1991 (including the Donbas and Crimea) by the summer of 2023.

Budanov said this in an interview broadcast on the national telethon, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"This whole war will not continue for a long time. It will end soon... In winter, the war will largely subside, and after winter, the end of this conflict will begin with the exit at the first stage to administrative borders as of 1991," he said.

He noted that first of all, Ukraine will return the borders as of 1991, that is, with the Crimea, Donbas and all the other currently occupied territories.

When the presenter mentioned the forecast of an American general that in the summer Ukraine will enter the Crimea, Budanov said that, according to him, this will happen earlier - before the end of spring.

"I believe that all this will not be in the summer, but by the end of spring. Maybe a little earlier, you can be wrong with the days, but not with the algorithm," he said.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in early September, in an article by Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Valerii Zaluzhnyi and First Deputy Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on Security, Lieutenant General Mykhailo Zabrodskyi, published by Ukrinform, it was noted that the explosions at the Saky airfield and other military facilities in the occupied Crimea in August occurred as a result of successful missile strikes carried out by the Armed Forces of Ukraine.