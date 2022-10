U.S. President Joe Biden has signed into law a temporary spending package, which avoids the suspension of government agencies and, among other things, provides for the allocation of USD 12.3 billion in aid to Ukraine.

This was reported by the official portal of the White House, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The report states that the law provides for appropriations to federal agencies for the 2023 fiscal year (begins on October 1) until December 16, 2022 to continue projects and activities of the federal government, and also includes additional appropriations to respond to the situation in Ukraine.

On Thursday, September 29, the indicated bill was supported by the U.S. Senate, and on Friday, September 30, the U.S. House of Representatives.

The bill includes a package of assistance to Ukraine in its fight against Russian troops.

In particular, USD 3 billion will be allocated for military assistance, including training, weapons and logistics support; USD 1.5 billion for replenishment of American equipment provided to Ukraine or foreign countries that provided support; USD 2.8 billion for the continuation of military, intelligence and other defense support for Ukraine; USD 4.5 billion to support the work of the Ukrainian government; USD 35 million to fund the response to potential nuclear and radiological incidents in Ukraine, as well as to prevent the theft of these materials.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Ukraine received EUR 500 million of grant assistance from the European Union.