The occupiers have detained the Director General of the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant (Enerhodar, Zaporizhzhia Region) Ihor Murashov and took him to an unknown direction.

This is stated in the message of the Energoatom national nuclear power generating company on the Telegram channel, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"On September 30, at about 4 p.m., the Director General of the Zaporizhzhia NPP Ihor Murashov was detained by a rashist patrol on the way from the station to Enerhodar. The car was stopped, he was forcedly detained and taken away blindfolded in an unknown direction. Currently, there is no information on the location of Ihor Murashov and his fate. The Director General of the Zaporizhzhia NPP is a licensed person - he bears the main and exclusive responsibility for the nuclear and radiation safety of the Zaporizhzhia NPP. His detention creates the danger of operating Europe's largest nuclear power plant," said Energoatom President Petro Kotin.

He demands that the Russian military immediately release the head of the Zaporizhzhia NPP and return him to duty.

"I demand that the Russian military that control the Zaporizhzhia NPP, Rosatom employees who are also illegally at our nuclear facility, stop acts of nuclear terrorism against the leadership and personnel of the Zaporizhzhia NPP, immediately release the head of the station and return him to duty. Separately, I appeal to the IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi, WANO Chairman Tom Mitchell with a call to use all possible measures to urgently release Ihor Murashov from captivity of the Russian occupiers and return him to official duties," Kotin emphasized.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, employees of the Zaporizhzhia NPP do not want to cooperate with the occupiers and are trying to evacuate.

On September 26, as part of the 66th annual session of the International Atomic Energy Agency, negotiations began on the creation of a nuclear safety zone around the nuclear power plant.