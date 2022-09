President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has canceled the autumn conscription for military service and postponed the autumn demobilization.

This is stated in decree No. 678 of September 30, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

This decree amended decree No. 687 of December 29, 2021 on the discharge to the reserve of military servicemen and the timing of regular conscription for military service in 2022.

The items of the demobilization decree, planned in October-December, are supplemented by the words: it will not be before the announcement of demobilization.

At the same time, conscription for military service in October-December was canceled.

The decree comes into force from the date of publication.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in April Zelenskyy canceled the spring call for urgent service and postponed the spring demobilization.

In early April, the General Staff of the Armed Forces announced that in 2022 the spring conscription for military service to the Armed Forces and other formations will not be carried out.

The General Staff noted that during the general mobilization, the recruitment of vacant positions in the Armed Forces of Ukraine and other military formations is carried out at the expense of people liable for military service and reservists.