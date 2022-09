The head of the Kremlin, Vladimir Putin, signed a decree on the autumn draft. 120,000 people will be called up for military service. This is reported by the official online portal of legal information of the Russian Federation.

According to the decree, from November 1 to December 31, 120,000 civilians between the ages from 18 to 27, who are not in the reserve and are subject to conscription for military service in accordance with Russian legislation, will be drafted into the army.

In addition, from October 1, soldiers, sailors, sergeants and foremen whose term of military service has expired must be released from military service.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, last Wednesday, September 21, Russian President Vladimir Putin addressed the Russians, in which he announced the beginning of partial mobilization in the country.

According to Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu, 300,000 people are planned to be drafted into the ranks of the Russian Armed Forces.

Commenting on Putin's decree, the State Duma of the Russian Federation said that the mobilization will affect the western and central regions of Russia.