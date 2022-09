Number Of Those Killed As Result Of Attack On Motor Vehicle Convoy In Zaporizhzhia Region Increased

Currently, 26 people are known to have been killed as a result of a Russian rocket attack on a humanitarian convoy in Zaporizhzhia.

The Minister of Internal Affairs, Denys Monastyrskyi, said this, Ukrinform reports.

"Today, about 50 cars gathered here and they accumulated every minute. At 7:12 a.m., the hitting of S-300 missiles took place. Three hitting with a short interval, which took the lives of 26 people, including 2 children - 11-year-old Maksym and 14-year-old Valeriya. Their mother was also killed. And their 3-year-old sister is in the hospital. Her grandparents from the Lviv Region are coming for her," he noted.

According to Monastyrskyi, hitting the convoy was not accidental. People gathered together every morning to go to the captured territory to their homes, to their parents, children. There were no military facilities in that place.

According to his data, the enemy fired S-300 missiles at Zaporizhzhia, previously, in the direction of Tokmak, the hitting time of the missile is 40 seconds.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on Friday morning, September 30, the Russian occupiers struck a humanitarian convoy on its way out of Zaporizhzhia.