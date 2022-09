All 30 Allies Will Make Decisions. Stoltenberg Issues Statement On Ukraine's Accession To NATO

Secretary General of the North Atlantic Alliance (NATO) Jens Stoltenberg has said that all members of the Alliance will make decisions on Ukraine's accelerated accession to NATO.

He stated this during a briefing.

The decision will be made by consensus, Stoltenberg said.

He added that the Alliance is focused on providing direct support to Ukraine and helping defend itself against Russian invasion.

Stoltenberg also appealed to the President of the Russian Federation to end the war.

The NATO Secretary General said, Vladimir Putin is responsible for unleashing the war. If Russia stops fighting, there will be peace, but if Ukraine stops fighting, it will cease to exist as an independent state

In addition, the NATO Secretary General emphasized that the Alliance does not recognize the annexation of the territory of Ukraine and added that the last time such a precedent was during World War II.

"These territories are Ukraine. Donetsk is Ukraine. Luhansk is Ukraine. Zaporizhzhia is Ukraine. Kherson is Ukraine. Crimea is Ukraine," Stoltenberg said.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Ukraine has submitted an application to join NATO under an accelerated procedure.

Prior to this, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced the annexation of the Luhansk, Donetsk, Kherson and Zaporizhzhia Regions.