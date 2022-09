Zelenskyy Declares Readiness For Dialogue With Russia, But Only With Another President

The President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, said that he is ready to hold a dialogue with Russia, but only when another president is there.

He stated this during his address.

"Ukraine was and remains a leader in negotiation efforts. It was our state that always offered Russia to agree on coexistence on equal, honest, dignified and fair terms. It is obvious that this is impossible with this Russian president," Zelenskyy said.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Ukraine is submitting an application to join NATO in an accelerated procedure. The head of state also noted that Ukraine is aware that this will require the consensus of all Alliance members.

At the same time, the head of state offered to sign the Kyiv Security Treaty with the countries that are guarantors of Ukraine's security, while our application to join NATO will be considered.

Before that, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced the annexation of the Luhansk, Donetsk, Kherson and Zaporizhzhia regions.

Secretary General of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) Jens Stoltenberg will deliver an urgent briefing today, September 30.