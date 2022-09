Russian Troops Forming Convoys To Try To Break Out Of Semi-Circle Of AFU In Lyman Area

Units of the Russian occupation army in Lyman and Zarichne of the Donetsk Region are forming convoys of equipment to try to break out of the semi-circle of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Ukrainian journalist Yurii Butusov announced this on Facebook.

Butusov published a photo taken by the Ukrainian military from a drone over the village of Zarichne.

The photo shows a convoy of Russians with military equipment and cars stolen from local residents standing on the central street of the village.

"This street is the only way on which the Russians will gather in order to escape. The way is being shot at by Ukrainians," he wrote.

According to Butusov, the occupiers are forming similar convoys in Lyman itself.

The occupiers, the journalist emphasizes, are afraid that the Armed Forces of Ukraine may enter the Torske district before nightfall. Then any movement will become impossible.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, earlier today analysts of the American Institute for the Study of War (ISW) said that the grouping of Russian troops in Lyman probably fell into a semi-circle.

After some time, the leader of the so-called DPR Denys Pushylin admitted that the group of occupiers in Lyman really found themselves semi-surrounded.

At the same time, the so-called LPR announced that Russian troops had allegedly sent reinforcements towards Lyman to unblock the city.